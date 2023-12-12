Sarsfields vs Dicksboro (All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final Preview from Both Camps)

Sarsfields stand just one hour away from achieving an AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie championship three-in-a-row this Sunday (17th December) when they go up against Kilkenny’s Dicksboro.

The New Inn/Bullaun side would become just the second Galway club (after Pearses 2000-02) to achieve the feat.

Their opponents are in the All-Ireland final for the first time, and are Kilkenny’s first representatives on this stage since St. Lachtain’s (who also completed a three-in-a-row) were champions in 2006.

Dicksboro came from behind to beat last year’s runners-up Loughgiel Shamrocks 2-13 to 1-10 in the semi-final. Sarsfields beat their Cork counterparts (Sarsfields) 2-10 to 1-6.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane visited the Sarsfields camp and started by chatting to captain Laura Ward.

Siobhán McGrath was a goalscorer in the semi-final and she also chatted to Tommy.

Finally, Tommy got the thoughts of Sarsfields camogie manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath.

At the AIB launch ahead of the final, and the release of the second episode of ‘Meet #TheToughest’ featuring Sarsfields’ Siobhán McGrath, AIB ambassador and Dicksboro camogie centre back spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

AIB RELEASES SECOND EPISODE OF NEW ‘MEET #THETOUGHEST’ SERIES AHEAD OF THIS WEEKEND’S AIB CAMOGIE ALL-IRELAND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

The episode features action from the perspective of Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) in their AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship semi-final against Sarsfields (Cork)

AIB, proud sponsors of the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships, today (Tuesday, 12th December) released the second episode of their new content series ‘Meet #TheToughest’, which gives fans a never-before-seen perspective into the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships.

The second instalment features all of the action from the perspective of Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) as she, alongside her teammates, contested the highly anticipated AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship semi-final showdown with Sarsfields of Cork at Mallow GAA on December 2nd. The full new episode can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/-VO2GONeRdk

The semi-final battle between the two sides saw back-to-back defending All-Ireland champions, Sarsfields (Galway), pushed all the way by their Cork namesakes. The Galway side had to dig deep in the closing stages to win out 2-10 to 1-6 in the end, and progress to a third straight final. McGrath led the charge for the Galway outfit, finishing with a tally of 1-2 and the Player of the Match accolade, with every second captured by the camera worn on-field, allowing viewers that unique new insight into life as one of #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games.

Sarsfields (Galway) can now look ahead to the challenge of Dicksboro of Kilkenny in the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final at Croke Park this Sunday, December 17th. The highly anticipated final will see Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath’s charges hoping to make it three All-Ireland titles in-a-row.

Standing in their way though is an on-form Dicksboro side, who overcame last year’s finalists, Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) in their All-Ireland semi-final clash by six points. Indeed, it’s been a Championship journey to remember for the Kilkenny club to date, with Dicksboro’s Aoife Prendergast also featuring in the first episode of ‘Meet #TheToughest’ as they claimed their first Leinster Senior Club crown over St Vincent’s. That episode can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz0vKEzaWEE.

AIB was joined today by Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway) and Caoimhe Dowling (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) to look ahead to this weekend’s All-Ireland final, which throws in at 5:15pm at Croke Park and will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

Proud sponsors of the Camogie Club Championships for 11 years, AIB knows what it takes to compete in #TheToughest matches in Gaelic Games. This season’s ‘Meet #TheToughest’ series aims to get under the skin of what it truly means to be #TheToughest, and – for the first time ever in Gaelic Games – takes viewers directly onto the field of play, allowing them a unique, insider’s glimpse into life on the pitch. The series provides a compelling perspective that unfolds through the eyes and voices of the players, allowing fans to both hear and see every key moment, showcasing the game from the players’ own view, and highlighting their unrivalled speed, skill and dedication.

Speaking about the second episode of ‘Meet #TheToughest’, AIB Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Doyle said: “Last weekend saw another fantastic contest between two extremely talented teams in the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship semi-final in Mallow, which once again delivered an incredible blend of skill and passion from both clubs, showing what it really means to represent your club on the big days. Following the excitement of Episode 1, we were delighted to work with Siobhan McGrath and all of the team at Sarsfields in Galway for the new episode which, as fans will see today, was a game full of thrills and showcased the intensity of camogie games at the top level. At AIB, we take great pride in our ability to tell the fantastic and truly unique stories of our Gaelic Games.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin added: “Following another highly-anticipated AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship semi-final, we once again were treated to a thrilling game that can now be seen in a completely new light with the release of Episode 2 of ‘Meet #TheToughest’. As we prepare to enter the final stage of the Club Championships, ‘Meet #TheToughest’ has allowed fans to enjoy and experience the game in a heightened way through the on-field cameras and microphones. It has been fantastic to see the sport of camogie highlighted and be so positively received nationwide, giving the teams a chance to showcase once again what makes them #TheToughest each season.”

The new ‘Meet #TheToughest’ series is the latest content from AIB as it continues to tell the stories of #TheToughest players of the AIB Club Championships in unique and compelling ways. It follows on from AIB’s innovative 2022 series, ‘Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up!’, which saw AIB bringing fans across the white line with mic’d up inter-county footballers, allowing them to hear all of the action on the pitch for the first time in Gaelic Games.

