Sarsfields vs Craughwell (Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Darren Morrissey)

Sarsfields’ opening game in the Brooks senior hurling championship was postponed last week after the sudden passing of club legend Jimmy Cooney and now takes place this Saturday (12th August).

Last year’s semi-finalists will be looking to atone for their disappointing display against St. Thomas in 2022. But they’ll have a challenge to overcome a Tom Monaghan-led Craughwell.

Interestingly, it’s the first time the sides have met since the 2015 senior final replay, when the New Inn/Bullaun outfit prevailed 2-10 to 0-14.

A few weeks ago, before Jimmy’s passing, at the Brooks Senior Hurling Championship launch in Kenny Park, Sarsfields’ Darren Morrissey gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 5pm.

The WINAHOMEGALWAY intermediate championship meeting of Craughwell and Meelick/Eyrecourt will follow the game at 6.45pm.