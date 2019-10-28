Sarsfields v St Thomas’ to meet in Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Senior Camogie final.

Sarsfields and St Thomas will meet in the Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Senior Camogie Final after two outstanding Semi-Finals played in Loughrea on Saturday Afternoon. These were two cracking games and the final might just be a classic in two weeks time.

The First Semi-Final saw St Thomas defeat Eyrecourt by 6-7 to 1-8 to qualify for their first ever County Senior Final.

Tommy Devane Reports

After the game, Tommy spoke to the St Thomas manager Vinny Healy.

Sarsfields needed Extra Time to defeat Mullagh in a classic. Sarsfields winning 2-13 to 1-12.

Tommy Devane reports

After the game, Tommy spoke to their manager Michael McGrath.