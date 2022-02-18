Sarsfields v Slaughtneil – All Ireland Club Camogie Semi Final Preview

Sarsfields and Slaughtneil renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon when the two sides meet in the 2022 All Ireland Senior Club Camogie Semi Final at 2pm in Breffni Park Cavan. The Derry girls beat Sarsfields in the All Ireland finals of 2017 and 2018, only for Sarsfields to exact revenge by winning the 2020 final 1-8 to 0-10 in Croke Park. Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath has been speaking to Tommy Devane…

Sarsfields centre back Maria Cooney has been chatting to Darren Kelly ahead of tomorrow’s All Ireland semi final…