All eyes are on Edenderry Co Offaly on Saturday next as Sarsfields face Drum and Inch in the All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final for 2020.

Sarsfields are still the defending All-Ireland Champions after their win in 2020 over Slaughtneil in Croke Park but will be facing a Drom side who had six of the Tipperary side beaten by Galway in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Tommy Devane spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath