Sarsfields’ Maria Cooney Chats to Galway Bay FM as AIB Unveils first full episode of ‘Meet #TheToughest’ ahead of AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Semi-Finals

The first full episode of ‘Meet #TheToughest,’ a new content series from AIB, has been released, showcasing the final stages of this year’s AIB Camogie All-Ireland club championships.

Footage captured by cameras will be worn by players for the first time in Gaelic Games.

On Sunday (3rd December), Shamrocks clash with Kerry’s Clanmaurice in the AIB intermediate semi-final. Throw-in at the Ragg is 1pm.

Beforehand on Saturday (2nd December), Sarsfields will try keep thier three-in-a-row ambitions intact when they take on Cork’s Sarsfields in the AIB senior semi-final. Throw-in at Mallow is 4pm.

Leading up to the game, Sarsfields (Galway) centre back Maria Cooney has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Mallow on Saturday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.