Sarsfields hold off Ardrahan to retain Senior Camogie title

Sarsfields retained their Galway senior camogie title in Gort this afternoon after withstanding a strong second half comeback from Ardrahan. Sarsfields led at half time by 1-7 to 1-0, with the goal coming in the 27th minute from Cora Kenny to add to points from Siobhan McGrath (0-3), Orla McGrath (0-2) and Niamh McGrath (0-2). Ardrahan’s only score in the opening half was a goal from a sideline cut by Rebecca Hennelly, but they came right back at Sarsfields in the second half with points from Denise Diviney, Ava Lynskey and Hennelly (0-5), closing the gap to two points at one stage. Sarsfields just about maintained the upper hand and points from Sarah Spellman, Siobhan McGrath and Niamh McGrath saw the champions claim their 4th Galway senior championship title (2016, ’17, ’19. ’20). After the game Tommy Devane spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath:

