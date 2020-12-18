Sarsfields GAA Club’s 20/20 Challenge Raises €10,000 For Galway Hospice

print

2020 was a challenging year for all but Sarsfields GAA Club have finished the year on a high with a €10,000 donation to Galway Hospice. During the month of September the whole community got behind the Club’s 20/20 Challenge, their goal to walk, jog, run, cycle or swim 20,000 kilometres.

Eighteen teams took part in this fundraiser enjoying activities such as Sunday morning walks, evening runs and relay events. They connected with the Sarsfields community around Ireland and indeed globally with Club Members based in England, Scotland, Wales, Australia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the United States getting involved.

Sarsfields GAA Club is extremely grateful to everyone who participated in and supported this fundraiser which proved a great success. Together, and with help from its youngest to oldest members, the community exceeded their goal and covered approximately 60,000 kilometres. As a result the Club was proud to present a cheque for €10,000 to Galway Hospice on Wednesday 17th December.

Accepting the donation on behalf of Galway Hospice, Chief Executive Mary Nash stated “Galway Hospice were delighted to be associated with this virtual fundraiser and are very grateful to have been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the funds raised. This innovative fundraiser showed the commitment of the local Sarsfields community to do their best in supporting front line services during the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a strong bond between Galway Hospice and the GAA and we are extremely grateful to local GAA communities like Sarsfields for their ongoing support.”