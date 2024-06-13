Sarsfields’ Caoimhe Kelly named on Minor Camogie All-Star Team of the Year

Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 exceptional players from this season’s Camogie Minor Championships, as it unveils the 2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year. This season, once again saw some exceptional performances across the country, with Tipperary emerging as eventual champions, claiming the All-Ireland Minor Camogie title. A strong Waterford side finished as runners-up, having reached their second consecutive final.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year, Tipperary is well represented with six players included, while beaten finalists Waterford have three representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists, Kilkenny and Cork are also represented on this year’s team with three and two players respectively, while Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields) from the Galway panel also features.

This year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Camogie Player of the Year is Tipperary’s Sarah Corcoran. The Moycarkey-Borris maestro captained her side to All-Ireland victory with a string of outstanding performances in the competition. Corcoran’s strong presence in the Tipperary defence made life difficult for every attacker that came up against her, particularly in the All-Ireland Final where she also picked up the Player of the Match award.

2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Katelyn Gardner (Waterford and Brickey Rangers)

2. Paula Quirke (Tipperary and Boherlahan Dualla)

3. Aoife Mellerick (Tipperary and Newport Ballinahinch Camogie Club)

4. Rachel Phelan (Kilkenny and John Lockes)

5. Eabha Dolan (Tipperary and Moyle Rovers)

6. Sarah Corcoran (Tipperary and Moycarkey-Borris)

7. Abbie Burrows (Waterford and Portlaw GAA Club )

8. Ciara O’Shea (Kilkenny and Windgap)

9. Amy McCarthy (Cork and Clonakilty)

10. Ciara Dunne (Kilkenny and Tullaroan)

11. Lucy Purcell (Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Rachel Murphy (Cork and Ballinora)

13. Caoimhe Kelly (Galway and Sarsfields)

14. Caoimhe Stakelum (Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields)

15. Maggie Gostl (Waterford and De La Salle)

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Brian Molloy, said: “I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all who participated in this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Championship, with special mention to the 15 players represented on this year’s Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year. Your performances throughout the season served as a wonderful example of the true skill and passion of these Championships and we hope you are proud to be recognised this year. Our thanks to Electric Ireland for their continued support and promotion of these games and players.”

Interim Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at Electric Ireland, Máire Scully, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2024 Electric Ireland Minor Star Camogie Team of the Year. In our second year of partnership with the Camogie Association, we have so enjoyed supporting these players and watching their incredible performances throughout the year. Congratulations to each of the players & counties recognised on this year’s Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year.”

The 2024 Electric Ireland Hurling & Football Minor Star Teams of the Year will be announced later in the summer, on August 14th and 21st respectively. These awards will acknowledge the outstanding performances from this year’s GAA Championships.