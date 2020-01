Sarsfields will play Slaughtneil in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Final on the 1st of March following their Semi-Final win yesterday afternoon.

Michael McGrath’s side were 1-13 to 0-8 winners over St Vincents from Dublin while defending champions Slaughtneil were 2-10 to 1-10 winners over Scariff in the other Semi-Final.

Here is the match report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael McGrath

Tommy then spoke to Player of the Match Siobhan McGrath