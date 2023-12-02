Galway Bay FM

2 December 2023

Sarsfields book place in All-Ireland Club Final – Commentary and reaction

Defending Champions Sarsfields are back in the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final following a 2-10 to 1-6 win over Sarsfields from Cork this afternoon in Mallow.

Both of their goals came in the Second Half from Siobhan McGrath and Clara Donoghue.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly.

Presented by John Mulligan.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael McGrath.

Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields Captain Laura Ward.

Sarsfields will now play Dicksboro from Kilkenny in the final after Dicksboro beat Loughgiel Shamrocks from Antrim in the other Semi-Final by 2-13 to 1-10.

