Sarsfields bid to make All Ireland Camogie Final again

Galway senior camogie champions Sarsfields bid to qualify for the All Ireland Club final on Sunday when they take on Leinster champions St Vincents from Dublin at 2pm in Nenagh. Sarsfields lost both the 2017 and 2018 All Ireland finals to Slaughtneil, while Ardrahan lost to the Derry girls at the semi final stage last year. The last Galway club to win the All Ireland title was Killimor in 2011 but that has been the only victory since Pearses won 3 in a row at the start of the millennium (2000-2002).

Before Sunday’s game in Nenagh, Tommy Devane spoke to Sarsfields Camogie manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath…

Galway clubs record in All Ireland Senior Camogie semi finals 2005-2019

2019: Slaughtneil (Derry) 0-8 Ardrahan 0-4

2018: Sarsfields 0-10 Burgess Duharra (Tipperary) 0-9

2017: Sarsfields 0-8 Thomastown (Kilkenny) 0-7

2016: Killimor 2-7 Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) 1-5

2015: Mullagh 2-5 Milford (Cork) 0-9

2014: Ardrahan 2-8 Mullinavat (Kilkenny) 0-8

2013: Killimor 2-9 O’Donovan Rossa (Antrim) 0-12

2012: Ardrahan 1-10 Lismore (Waterford) 1-8

2011: Killimor 0-9 Oulart the Ballagh (Wexford) 0-8

2010/11 All-Ireland series moved from Nov/Dec to Jan/Feb

2009: Athenry 1-15 Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) 0-3

2008: Drom and Inch (Tipperary) 1-8 Athenry 0-10

2007: Athenry 3-11 St Lachtains (Kilkenny) 3-6

2006: O’Donovan Rossa (Athenry) 3-11 Athenry 2-11

2005: Davitts 3-7 Cashel (Tipperary) 1-13; Davitts 3-9 Cashel 1-9 replay