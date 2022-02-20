Sarsfields and Salthill/Knocknacarra book All-Ireland Camogie Club Final spots

On a day where most sporting activity was stopped because of the Orange Weather Warning for the West of Ireland, both Sarsfields and Salthill/Knocknacarra were involved in All-Ireland Camogie Club Semi-Finals on Sunday afternoon.

Sarsfields booked their place in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club final with a 2-4 to 0-9 win over Slaughtneil from Derry in a game that went to Extra Time in Gorey while Salthill/Knocknacarra beat Portaferry by three points in their Semi-Final that was played in Abbottstown.

Here is the Full Time report of the Sarsfields and Slaughtneil match from match commentator Tommy Devane:

After the game, Tommy spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath:

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Laura Ward:

Picture Credit: INPHO

Meanwhile, Salthill/Knocknacarra overcame Portaferry by 0-10 to 1-4 with Laura Kelly scoring 0-9 of her team’s total.

After the game, Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Willie Madden spoke to John Mulligan live from the team’s hotel in Dublin where they were having their post match meal: