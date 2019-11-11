Sarsfields and Carnmore wins County Senior And Intermediate Camogie Titles.

Saturday was a good day for the Camogie Players of Sarsfields and Carnmore who won their respective County titles in Loughrea.

Sarsfields beat St Thomas in the Lough Rea Hotel Senior Final by 1-11 to 0-7.

The Match Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to the Sarsfields Manager Michael McGrath.

Tommy Also spoke to the Sarsfields Captain Niamh McGrath.

Finally, Tommy spoke to the Player Of The Match Siobhan McGrath

Carnmore made history in the Duanes Daybreak and Hardware Intermediate Final when they beat Kinvara by 2-9 to 0-7 becoming a senior team for the first time in their history.

The match report once again by Tommy Devane