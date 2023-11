Sarsfields all set for another tilt at All-Ireland glory

Sarsfields of Galway take on their namesake, Sarsfields of Cork this Saturday at 4 pm in Mallow in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship. Tommy Devane took a trip out to the Galway camp ahead of the big game and first caught up with manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath…

Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields’ full back and captain Laura Ward…