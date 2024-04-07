Galway Bay FM

7 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht’s Santiago Cordero speaks to Galway Bay FM Sport

Share story:
Connacht’s Santiago Cordero speaks to Galway Bay FM Sport

As Connacht prepare for their game with Pau in the EPCR’s Challenge Cup knockout round of 16 we hear from the Argentinian International Santiago Cordero who signed with the province at the beginning of the season but unfortunately picked up a serious knee injury that has left him out of the province’s plans this season.

Cordero has been working hard on his rehab over the past number of months and is planning a return at the end of this month.

William Davies sat down with Santiago to talk about his career and his plans for the future.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

 

Share story:

Michael Duffy Wins Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix at Miami Beach.

Galwegian pays tribute to late friend after securing notable double Galway native, Michael Duffy registered a signature victory on a weekend he will never...

First Male President of the Camogie Association Ratified at Congress 2024 as Motion on Skort Fails to Pass

The first male Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy, was ratified at the organisation’s annual Congress, which took place this weekend at...

U20 Hurlers fight back to get draw with Offaly - Commentary and Reaction

The Galway U20 Hurlers produced a stunning comeback to get a draw with Offaly in the first round of the Leinster Championship on Saturday afternoon. In a ...

Comfortable win for Galway in Connacht Senior Football Championship - Report and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers got their Connacht Championship Campgain off to the perfect start with a comfortable 5-21 to 0-9 win over London in Ruis...