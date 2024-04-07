Connacht’s Santiago Cordero speaks to Galway Bay FM Sport

Share story:

As Connacht prepare for their game with Pau in the EPCR’s Challenge Cup knockout round of 16 we hear from the Argentinian International Santiago Cordero who signed with the province at the beginning of the season but unfortunately picked up a serious knee injury that has left him out of the province’s plans this season.

Cordero has been working hard on his rehab over the past number of months and is planning a return at the end of this month.

William Davies sat down with Santiago to talk about his career and his plans for the future.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…