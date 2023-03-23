Santiago Cordero joins Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of Argentinian international Santiago Cordero on a two-year deal.

One of the most exciting full-back/wingers in world rugby, Cordero joins from Bordeaux Begles where he has scored 29 tries in 67 appearances for the club across four seasons.

Prior to his move to France, Cordero spent two seasons with the Exeter Chiefs. He scored 10 tries in 33 appearances, was a winner of the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month award, and was nominated for the prestigious RPA Player of the Year award in 2019.

On the international scene, the 29-year old has made 45 appearances for Argentina. His performances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup earned him significant plaudits across the world, helping his native country to a 4th place finish in the tournament. He beat 31 defenders, more than any other player in the tournament, and also came 2nd in clean breaks and 3rd in metres run.

Connacht Rugby Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Santiago’s arrival is a real statement of intent by the club and I’m absolutely thrilled he has chosen to progress his career with us. He is a genuine world class talent with a wealth of experience at the highest level, and being in the prime of his career he will no doubt make an immediate impact.

Having got to know Santiago during the recruitment process, it’s also clear he is also a brilliant bloke who will bring energy and character to the club, both on and off the field. I know our supporters will be very excited by this news, and like them I look forward to seeing Santiago wearing the green of Connacht for the next two years.”

Santiago Cordero says:

“I’m very excited to be part of Connacht Rugby from next season. I can’t wait to move there and meet all the boys and people, and live the life of a Connacht player.

I visited Connacht recently for a few days, and I thought Galway was a beautiful place and I can’t wait to play my rugby there. I had a lot of good chats with Pete Wilkins, Tim Allnutt and Jack Carty, and they are sure I can play my best rugby in Connacht. It’s a great team and when picking my next club I was sure Connacht was the right one.

Connacht love to play rugby the right way from everywhere on the pitch and they’re always in attack mode, and that’s what I like.”