Santa to take in night at the dogs at in Galway Greyhound Stadium

Galway Greyhound Stadium will have a very special guest on Saturday, December 22, as Santa Claus takes in a night at the dogs ahead of his busy Christmas schedule!

Santa’s visit coincides with the Caragh Precision A4 Final, along with other high quality racing on the evening.

A family night will be held in Galway, with all children under 14 being admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.

The night will be held in conjunction with the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, with a raffle being held on the night.

Children in attendance will receive a selection box while stocks last, so parents are being encouraged to get to the track early.

Laura Connolly, of Galway Greyhound Stadium, said: “We are looking forward to another thrilling night’s racing during the Christmas period here in Galway. Now we have the added bonus of Santa Claus himself coming along for a taste of the action! We are excited to welcome all the family here to Galway Greyhound Stadium. On the track we will have an excellent standard of racing to enjoy and off of it there will be plenty to do to keep the kids occupied.”

“There will also be a chance to meet and greet some of our retired greyhounds on the night, in conjunction with the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust. Many families with an interest in racing will keep their greyhounds into retirement and it’s important that families are aware greyhounds can make fabulous pets. It’s a chance that some families don’t get too often – to get up close and personal with a greyhound.”

Gates on the night open at 6:30pm, with the first race on the card getting underway at 7:50pm.