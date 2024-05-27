Salthill National 5’s return this weekend

Get ready for the ultimate family-friendly sports event of the year!

The Salthill National 5-a-side returns to Salthill Park this coming weekend the 1st and 2nd of June.

After a triumphant return in 2023, this year’s event promises even more excitement with the same thrilling format: a men’s tournament (minimum of 3 games per team), a U13 boys’ tournament, and a U13 girls’ tournament.

This year’s Salthill Fives will feature an array of fantastic activities to keep everyone entertained. Enjoy invigorating outdoor gym and yoga classes and indulge your taste buds at our food village showcasing Galway’s finest food stalls, including Ground and Co; Mr Waffle, The Dough Bros, Handsome Burger, Alainn, Pratai, and more. In addition, XV Academy is offering free skills coaching for over 100 underage boys and girls, ensuring a memorable experience for young football enthusiasts. And don’t miss out on our additional family-friendly events designed to make your weekend unforgettable.

In partnership with Croí, our charity partner, the Salthill Fives is dedicated to promoting health and well-being. Croí will double their testing capacity from 2023 on-site, with two cardiovascular nurse specialists on-site, providing free blood pressure and pulse checks and providing information on heart disease and stroke prevention.

The 2023 event drew massive crowds, and this year, Salthill Devon FC is determined to make the 2024 tournament even bigger and better. “We guarantee all participants and attendees a fantastic weekend,” says Pete Kelly, of Salthill Devon FC. “We look forward to everyone coming out to Salthill and enjoying themselves. We have a couple of well-known Galway football legends who will be inducted into the Salthill Fives Hall of Fame also”.

Kevin Nugent, owner of Ground and Co. and the main tournament sponsor, shares his enthusiasm: “We are extremely proud to sponsor the Salthill Fives. Being part of our local community is a big part of our ethos, and we are delighted with this partnership. After the success of the 2023 event, we can’t wait to return to Salthill Park.”

Mark your calendars for June 1st and 2nd and join us in Salthill Park for a weekend brimming with excitement, health-focused activities, and family fun. The Salthill Fives 2024 is an event you won’t want to miss!