Salthill/Knocknarcarra GAA Club recognise outstanding achievements of players and club members

Salthill/Knocknacarra recently held their awards night in the Galway Bay Hotel.

The event was to celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievements of their players and club members who truly embody their club values.

The winners of the Player of the Year awards on the night were:

Brian Hyland for Hurling

Orla Callanan for Camogie

Siobhán Divilly for Ladies Football

Daniel O’Flaherty for Men’s Football (Award being collected on his behalf by Finian Hanley)

These remarkable individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication to their respective sports, and we are incredibly proud of their accomplishments.

In addition to the Player of the Year awards, the SKGAA Club Values awards was presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the club.

The recipients of these prestigious awards are:

Donal O’Connell, Ladies Football Coach

Fergal O’Farrell, SKGAA Academy and Nursery Coordinator

Eoin Murray, Facilities Director and Gaelic for Mothers & Others Coach (Pictured here with members of his family and with Paddy Lynch, Club Chairman

Ailbhe Niland, Club PRO

Their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have greatly impacted our club’s success and growth.