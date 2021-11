Salthill/Knocknacarra are the County U19 A Football Champions following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Dunmore/McHales in Tuam Stadium.

The game had finished 1-9 to 0-12 after extra time with Dunmore coming back twice in the final minutes of both normal and extra time to level matters.

Here is the commentary of the final as broadcast on our live stream with Ollie Turner and Kevin Dwyer.

We join the game three minutes into the First Half with the score Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-0 Dunmore 0-0.