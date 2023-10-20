Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Éire Óg (Connacht Intermediate Ladies Football Quarter-Final Preview)

Just 10 months after being crowned All-Ireland Junior champions, Salthill/Knocknacarra are county champions again following last week’s 3-5 to 2-6 intermediate success against Annaghdown.

The city side host Roscommon’s Éire Óg this Sunday (22nd October) in the Connacht quarter-final.

Captain Ailbhe Finnerty is a major doubt after going off injured in the county final victory seven days earlier.

Leading up to the game, Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Donal O’Connell has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Prairie on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have commentary/updates here on Galway Bay FM.

 

