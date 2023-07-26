Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Corofin (Senior Football Championship Preview with 1998 All-Ireland winning captain Ray Silke)

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Corofin is the standout tie in Round 1 of the Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship and the two heavyweights clash in Tuam Stadium on Saturday (29th July).

John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra were runners-up last year, while Kevin Johnson’s Corofin recently clinched the Division 1 league title.

Both clubs are previous All-Ireland winners and Ray Silke captained Corofin to their first ever title in 1998, six months before leading Galway to a first Sam Maguire Cup in 32 years when they beat Kildare.

That maroon and white team return to Croke Park this Sunday (30th July) to celebrate their silver jubilee ahead of this year’s All-Ireland Final between Kerry and Dublin.

Ray Silke joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to look back on 1998, preview Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Corofin, and give his thoughts on how this year’s senior football championship will go.

Throw-in between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Corofin in Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 4.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The 1998 All-Ireland senior football winning Galway team will be presented to the crowd at Croke Park on Sunday at 2.45pm, before the 2023 Final between Kerry and Dublin at 3.30pm.

