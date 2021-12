Salthill/Knocknacarra’s junior hurlers face Easkey in the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final on Saturday next in Bekan (Throw In – 2.15pm)

For Salthill, it has been five weeks since they beat Micheal Breathnach in the Junior 1 Final and they will face an Easkey side who have several who have played for Sligo in recent times.

The Salthill/Knocknacarra manager is Diarmuid O’hAodha and he spoke to John Mulligan