Salthill/Knocknacarra face Four Roads in Connacht Junior A Camogie Final

Salthill/Knocknacarra will be going all out to add the 2020 Connacht Junior A Championship this Saturday when they face Four Roads of Roscommon at the Prarie (Throw In – 2pm).

For Willie Madden’s side, there has only been a break of barely a week since their defeat in the County Intermediate Final to Kinvara but they will be determined to finish the year on a high with silverware.

However, they face a Four Roads side who might not have the outstanding players of previous years but have been rebuilding and earlier this year won the Roscommon Senior B Championship.

Willie Madden has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s game.