Salthill/Knocknacarra and Barna Survive Super Thursday in Senior Football Championship – Reaction

Group 2 of the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship concluded on Thursday (28th September) with the qualifying places decided by the final kicks.

Caherlistrane beat Killannin 3-7 to 1-9 in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe and looked on course to snatch a top-three spot for most of the evening.

But a late free for Oughterard in their 1-10 apiece draw with Salthill/Knockncarra changed the table’s complexion.

However, it was Barna who benefitted despite a 1-8 to 0-4 defeat to Corofin as they finished third on scoring difference and will face Tuam Stars in the play-off next week.

Corofin will be seeded for the quarter-final draw alongside Maigh Cuilinn, Claregalway and St. James.’

Salthill/Knocknacarra came second and they’ll be unseeded for the final eight with Milltown, Mountbellew/Moylough and the play-off winners.

Galway Bay FM presented an ‘Over The Line’ special on Thursday presented by Darren Kelly alongside commentators Tommy Devane, Mike Rafferty and Jonathan Higgins.

Afterwards, Salthill/Knocknacarra manager John O’Mahony spoke to Mike.

Corofin boss Kevin Johnson gave his thoughts to Jonathan.

And Jonathan also caught up with Barna manager David Donnellan.