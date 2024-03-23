Salthill Hotel and Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Announce Sponsorship Partnership

The Salthill Hotel and Salthill Knocknacarra GAA are delighted to announce a new sponsorship partnership that will see the Salthill Hotel become the main sponsor of the Club’s new Local Primary Schools Programme which reaches over 3,000 children across the 9 Schools in Salthill and Knocknacarra on a weekly basis.

These schools include; Scoil Íde, Scoil Éinde, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Scoil Iognáid, Scoil Róis, Scoil Fhursa, St John of the Apostle N.S., Knocknacarra Educate Together and the Steiner National School.

It is a unique programme in Galway that is supported by the Transition Year programmes in each of the local secondary schools that do brilliant work, over 50 volunteer parents from the Club and co-ordinated by the Club’s full-time, Games Promotion Officer, Mark Rohan.

This partnership will see the Salthill Hotel supporting the club’s efforts to nurture talent across Boys and Girls Football, Camogie, and Hurling, with a particular focus on the explosive growth and participation in the Ladies Football and Camogie sectors.

Michael Yates, General Manager of Salthill Hotel, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Salthill Hotel has always been at the heart of our community in Galway, and we’re thrilled to support Salthill Knocknacarra GAA’s incredible work with the youth. This partnership is not just an investment in the club but in the future of our local young people, ensuring they have every opportunity to grow, learn, and succeed in their sporting endeavours.”

David Burke, Club Secretary of Salthill Knocknacarra GAA, reflected on the significance of this support: “This is an important day for our club and the wider communities in Salthill and Knocknacarra. The Salthill Hotel’s generosity and vision will help us sustain our Schools Programme, providing Gaelic Games to children in our local schools and help them develop their skills and interest in our club and our games.

It’s partnerships like these that further reinforce the spirit of our “One Club, Four Codes, One Community” motto and our Club Values. We look forward to building a strong and enduring relationship with the Salthill Hotel for the years to come.”