Salthill Hockey Player Named In Irish Squad for Over 35’s World Cup

Salthill’s own Aoife Smyth has been selected to represent Ireland in the Over 35s hockey team at the World Cup in South Africa this October.

Aoife, who first made waves as hockey captain at The Jes, leading her team to win the Connacht Cup, has been a standout athlete throughout her career.

She’s represented Connacht at every age level and made her senior debut at just 18, impressively as the only Galway-based player on the team.

Aoife’s talent has taken her around the globe, playing semi-professional hockey in top leagues across England, Spain, New Zealand, and Wales.

Most recently, she returned from the Home Nations Cup, where she was part of the Irish team that fought hard but narrowly lost to England in the final.

As the team prepares for the World Cup, they are actively seeking sponsors and running fundraising events to help cover costs.

One of these events is a table quiz happening on Wednesday, August 28th, at The Office in Salthill. It’s a great chance to support Aoife and the team while having some fun!

Let’s rally behind our local hero and help them bring home the gold!