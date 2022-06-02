Salthill Devon win Western Hygiene Supplies Premier League title

Salthill Devon were confirmed last night as Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division Champions after they defeated West Utd 2-0 in South Park courtesy of goals by Lucas De Paula and Vinny Faherty. It was Salthill’s first time to win the title in over 20 years and maintained their 20 game unbeaten league run to 17 wins and 3 draws, with another two games to play against Tuam Celtic and Corrib Celtic.

Their nearest challengers Athenry and Mervue United drew 1-1 in last night’s other game in the Premier Division, a result good enough for Athenry to finish as runners up.