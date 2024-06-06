Salthill Devon 1-0 Athenry (Michael Byrne Cup Final reaction with Emlyn Long)

Salthill Devon completed the double double last night (Wednesday, 5th June 2024) with a 1-0 victory over Athenry in the Michael Byrne Cup Final.

Jack Arra’s 66th minute goal allowed the city side to retain the crown, to go with the league wins in 2023 and this year.

Afterwards, Salthill Devon manager Emlyn Long gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Tonight (Thursday) it’s the turn of the Joe Ryan Cup Final between Corofin United and Maree/Oranmore B. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.30pm.