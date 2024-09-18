Salerno SS, Salthill Captures SAFIB Rod Houston Cup

Share story:

MATCH DAY THREE, GAME FIVE

Kilkeel High School, Co. Down 4-1 Caerleon Comprehensive School

The Northern Ireland contingency Kilkeel HS finished their campaign on a high in the final series of games this morning as they saw off the Welsh starlets Caerleon HS in a hugely entertaining encounter in Lilleshall.

NIGEL BROWN AWARD

To add to the celebrations, the accolade for outstanding contribution was made to Kilkeel High School youngster Ella MCCAULEY.

MATCH DAY THREE, GAME SIX

Shenfield High School, Essex 1-2 Salerno Secondary School, Salthill

Tilly Carroll (11), Anna Conway (46)

The billing for this crunch encounter was winner takes all, as both teams had two wins from two in the series thus far.

Salerno got the perfect start to proceedings when Tilly CARROLL’S effort went in following a goalkeeping error to lead 1-0 after 11 minutes.

Orna Dunne forced a fabulous save from the Shenfield netminder just before the break as Salerno enjoyed the slender advantage in a tense opening half.

The Galway girls scored midway through the second half when the talented Anna CONWAY netted.

It was a tense conclusion to the game when Shenfield grabbed a vital goal three minutes from time.

However, the superb Salerno defence held on for a fabulous victory in Lilleshall.

It’s the second Galway school to lift the prestigious prize following Presentation College, Athenry’s successes last season. It’s the fourth time in seven years that a Republic of Ireland representative side has won top spot with Carndonagh Community College winning in 2019 and Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny starring in 2017 as Captain Ellen Molloy lifted the Cup.

Salerno impressed throughout the tournament, scoring an incredible 26 goals in three games, only to concede twice.

No doubt the celebrations will be enjoyed in Salthill later in the week as the team jet home this evening.

SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL | Ciara Coyle, Emily Jean Killeen, Amy McCallaig, Niamh McGauran, Grace Coyle, Rachel O’Grady, Danielle Earley, Ava Rose O’Gorman, Amber O’Leary, Emily Watson, Róisín Heinz-Ward, Tilly Carroll, Anna Murphy, Ava Costello, Orna Dunne, Ana Conway

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Conor Killeen, Conor Quinlan, Dan Stephens, Clair Hogan, Abbie Killeen

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

Republic of Ireland representatives are Salerno Secondary School, Salthill

RESULTS

Monday, September 16

Salerno SS 11-0 Caerleon CS, Wales KO 4pm

Kilkeel HS, Northern Ireland 1-7 Shenfield HS, England KO 5.15pm

Tuesday, September 17

Caerleon CS 0-5 Shenfield HS, KO 10am

Kilkeel HS 1-13 Salerno SS, KO 11.15am

Wednesday, September 18

Salerno SS 2-1 Shenfield HS, KO 10.30am

Caerleon CS 1-4 Kilkeel HS, KO 10.30am

BACKGROUND

The Cup is named after Mr. Rod Houston. Rod is a retired School teacher and was President of the Scottish Schools FA for many years. He held the position of Treasurer and Secretary of the Schools Association Football International Board (SAFIB) and is honoured to be associated with this competition that promotes girls football to a larger audience. This competition has been in existence since 2016.

ROLL OF HONOUR

2016 | St. Ivo School, Huntington (Runners Up Ursuline College, Sligo)

2017 | Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

2018 | Bohunt School, Wokingham (Runners Up Sacred Heart School, Westport)

2019 | Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

2020 | NA (COVID-19)

2021 | NA (COVID-19)

2022 | South Hunsley High School (Third Place Presentation College, Athenry)

2023 | Presentation College, Athenry, Galway (Third Place Loreto SS, Kilkenny)

2024 | Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Galway