Salerno seal route to FAI Schools Cup Final

Salerno Secondary School, Salthill 3-0 Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL put in a sterling performance to see off a spirited Letterkenny outfit, Loreto Secondary School in the FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup Semi Final in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo this afternoon (Tuesday, May 7).

The Salthill side made a blistering start to proceedings with two goals inside the first five minutes but the efforts of Orna Dunne and Emily Jean Killeen were both chalked off for off-side.

The deadlock was finally broken by the fast paced Orna DUNNE who netted the opener two minutes from the interval.

The Salthill scholars doubled their tally three minutes after the re-start with Tilly CARROLL producing a fine strike to slot past an industrious Caoimhe McLaughlin.

A third was added two minutes later from maestro Tilly CARROLL for her brace.

Letterkenny’s Aoise Lenihan saw her splendid effort dragged agonisingly wide of the far post on 37 minutes.

Indeed, McLaughlin kept her side in the contest as she denied Conway, Dunne and Killeen’s efforts in quick succession.

Unfortunately for the Ulster Champions, they couldn’t penetrate the Salerno defence with Alannah Joyce keeping a hard earned clean sheet.

Conor Quinlivan’s side now march on to this season’s Cup decider which will take place on Wednesday, May 22 (1.0).

They’ll await the winners of the other semi-final which sees Crescent College Comprehensive, Limerick taking on St. Mary’s CBS, New Ross on Thursday in Clonmel (1.0).

SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL | Alannah Joyce, Avarose O’Gorman, Rachel O’Grady, Ava Costello, Niamh McGauran, Ciara Coyle, Tilly Carroll, Orna Dunne, Grace Coyle, Ana Conway ©, Emily Jean Killeen ©

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Emily Watson, Anna Murphy, Danielle Early, Amy McCallig, Eabha Sheehan, Amber O’Leary, Roisín Heinz Ward

TEACHER | Conor Quinlivan COACH | Conor Killeen

LORETO SECONDARY SCHOOL, LETTERKENNY | Caoimhe McLaughlin ©, Mia Gillespie, Aoife Dooher, Cari Callaghan, Reah Robinson, Isla Larkin, Ella Brennan, Sinead McLoughlin, Aoise Lenihan, Lily Grace Harvey, Tara McDaid

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Darcey Boyle, Orlaith Doherty, Kelly Carthy, Cara McFadden, Isabel Prince, Chloe Kelleher, Kate Gillespie

TEACHERS | Lynnette Rodgers & Andrea McNamee

MATCH OFFICIAL | John Barry (Sligo)