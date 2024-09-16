Salerno Salthill wins opening game of SAFIB Rod Houston Cup

Share story:

Salerno Secondary School Salthill will face Kilkeel of Northern Ireland tomorrow morning in their second game of the Rod Houston Cup after a stunning 11-0 win over Caerlon of Wales this evening.

The goals came from Orna Dunne who scored four, Amber O’Leary and Ava Costello scoring two each and Tilly Carroll, Anna Conway and Danielle Earley who scored one apiece.

Manager Conor Killeen spoke to John Mulligan on Monday’s Over The Line.