Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Salerno Salthill wins opening game of SAFIB Rod Houston Cup

Share story:
Salerno Salthill wins opening game of SAFIB Rod Houston Cup

Salerno Secondary School Salthill will face Kilkeel of Northern Ireland tomorrow morning in their second game of the Rod Houston Cup after a stunning 11-0 win over Caerlon of Wales this evening.

The goals came from Orna Dunne who scored four, Amber O’Leary and Ava Costello scoring two each and Tilly Carroll, Anna Conway and Danielle Earley who scored one apiece.

Manager Conor Killeen spoke to John Mulligan on Monday’s Over The Line.

Share story:

Airtricity League Premier Division: Galway United v Shamrock Rovers

Join us for the live online stream of Airtricity League Premier Division Galway United v Shamrock Rovers. The action kicks off at 7:45pm in Eamon Deacy Pa...

Cian Prendergast Announced as Connacht Rugby Captain for 2024/25 Season

Connacht Rugby have announced that Cian Prendergast will be captain for the upcoming 2024/25 season. The 24-year-old made his Connacht debut in October of...

DLR Waves Vs Galway United - Report and Reaction

Galway United Women had yet another dominant win, scoring 4 goals and keeping a clean sheet in the progress against the Dublin side DLR Waves. Jamie Erick...

Energia All Ireland League Kicks Off This Week

The first matches of the Energia AIL season will kick off this weekend with the Men’s Divisions in action. Galway sides Corinthians RFC compete in D...