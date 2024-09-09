Salerno Salthill To Represent Republic Of Ireland In Rod Houston Cup

SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL will represent FAI Schools next week in the SAFIB Rod Houston Cup in Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire.

The Galway girls will enjoy a debut appearance at the annual event having won last season’s FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup title at the end of May in a thrilling encounter in Tullamore Town AFC.

Salerno hung onto their first half led to capture the silverware 2-1 after an epic battle with St. Mary’s from New Ross.

The talented Ana CONWAY converted a delightful free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner after just eight minutes to give the Connacht stars the lead.

Salerno doubled their tally on the quarter hour as Orna DUNNE finished off a smart run through the centre of the Wexford defence to slot past Myler.

However, St. Mary’s did respond two minutes from the break to grab a vital goal with Ava WILSON striking the ball beautifully to see past Heinz Ward to make it 1-2 at the interval.

New Ross keeper Abbie Myler pulled off a brilliant save to deny the troublesome Tilly Carroll two minutes into the second period. Captain Dearbhla Ryan and Molly Ryan had chances midway through the half to equalise but Roisin Heinz Ward was equal to the challenge and Salerno managed the game out to win the silverware.

Salerno will relish next week’s challenge as they compete again Welsh stars Caerleon Comprehensive School of Newport who return to this level of competition having finish fourth last season. Essex scholars Shenfield High School also will fancy their chances come Monday afternoon. While Northern Ireland will send over their first representatives ever in Kilkeel High School. The County Down students who won their respective Nation title last year to qualify.

The Republic of Ireland have a good record in this competition since its inception eight years ago, winning 3 out of the 6 titles on offer.

Presentation College, Athenry claimed top spot in 2023 with a 2-0 win over Welsh side Caerleon Comprehensive School on the opening day. They followed this up with a slender 1-0 victory over South Hunsley High School from England and clinched gold with an all Irish affair as they stuck two unanswered goals past third place finishers Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny.

2019 saw Carndonagh Community School lift the crown. They secured the gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Welsh outfit Ysgol Glan Clwdy, Saint Asaph. Conor Doherty’s side were in a commanding position heading into the final game following comprehensive victories over their English counterparts, defeating Crompton House School 4-2 in the opening game. This was followed up with an impressive 4-0 win over Shenfield High School, Essex in the penultimate outing.

In 2018, Westport’s Sacred Heart School made the journey to Lilleshall. The Irish girls had convincing wins over the other title contenders St. Ivo School and Ysgol Cymraeg Bro Morgannwg of Barry so it was winner takes all on the third day of action. Bohunt School, Wokingham dispatched the Westport side 2-1 in a tantalising conclusion to ensure a runners-up spot for the Republic of Ireland representatives.

2017 Champions, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny had a phenomenal tournament with the Cats notching up 32 goals in three games, only conceding twice to lift the title in remarkable fashion with Senior International Ellen Molly playing an instrumental role in their success.

In 2016, Ursuline College in Sligo were runners up to eventual winners St. Ivo School in the very first tournament decider.

TOURNAMENT FIXTURES

The first series of games will take place on Monday (September 16) which will see Salerno SS take on Caerleon CS at 4pm while County Down debutant’s Kilkeel HS take on the English outfit Shenfield HS with a 5.15pm kick off scheduled.

Day two will see an early start for Caerleon as they face their English counterparts Shenfield BS at 10am while Kilkeel HS take on Salerno SS at 11.15am.

Wednesday’s fixtures have the Republic of Ireland representatives facing Shenfield while the Welsh girls of Caerleon entertain Kilkeel as both games kick off simultaneously at 10.30am.

The table toppers will be awarded the Rod Houston Cup following the final series of games as well as the Nigel Brown Trophy will be presented to the Player of the Tournament.

SALERNO SECONDARY SCHOOL, SALTHILL | Ciara Coyle, Emily Jean Killeen, Amy McCallaig, Niamh McGauran, Grace Coyle, Rachel O’Grady, Danielle Earley, Ava Rose O’Gorman, Amber O’Leary, Emily Watson, Róisín Heinz-Ward, Tilly Carroll, Anna Murphy, Ava Costello, Orna Dunne, Ana Conway

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Conor Killeen, Conor Quinlan, Dan Stephens, Clair Hogan, Abbie Killeen

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

Monday, September 16

Salerno SS vs Caerleon CS, KO 4pm

Kilkeel HS vs Shenfield HS, KO 5.15pm

Tuesday, September 17

Caerleon CS vs Shenfield HS, KO 10am

Kilkeel HS vs Salerno SS, KO 11.15am

Wednesday, September 18

Salerno SS vs Shenfield HS, KO 10.30am

Caerleon CS vs Kilkeel HS, KO 10.30am

BACKGROUND

The Cup is named after Mr. Rod Houston. Rod is a retired School teacher and was President of the Scottish Schools FA for many years. He held the position of Treasurer and Secretary of the Schools Association Football International Board (SAFIB) and is honoured to be associated with this competition that promotes girls football to a larger audience.

This competition has been in existence since 2016.

ROLL OF HONOUR

2016 | St. Ivo School, Huntington (Runners Up Ursuline College, Sligo)

2017 | Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

2018 | Bohunt School, Wokingham (Runners Up Sacred Heart School, Westport)

2019 | Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

2020 | NA (COVID-19)

2021 | NA (COVID-19)

2022 | South Hunsley High School (Third Place Presentation College, Athenry)

2023 | Presentation College, Athenry, Galway (Third Place Loreto SS, Kilkenny)

PREVIOUS IRISH REPRESENTATIVE SQUAD LISTS

2016 | URSULINE COLLEGE, SLIGO | Megan Byrne, Emma Corcoran, Allanah Gallagher, Shona Dalton, Oda Carty, Sophie McDonagh (Captain), Helen Monaghan, Aoife McLaughlin, Laura Oates, Cathy Harrison, Sarah Gillen, Sophie McGoldrick, Eden Rooney, Emma Shanley, Ingrid Shiels

TEACHERS | Deirdre Cullinan, Carmel Donelon ASSISTANTS: Darragh Healy & Laura McGinn

2017 | PRESENTATION SS, KILKENNY | Ellie O’Neill, Louise McInerney, Katie Ryan, Caroline Barron, Sarah O’Gorman, Niamh Phelan, Sarah Barcoe, Keara Ryan, Rachel Whelan, Ellen Molloy, Kate Furlong, Emma Shortall, Sarah Hudson, Alannah Cody, Sarah O’Donnell, Aoife Doyle

TEACHERS | Wendy Roche & Monica Kearns

2018 | SACRED HEART SCHOOL, WESTPORT | Katie McNea (Captain), Ella McHale, Aenea Breslin, Sophie Scahill, Ashling Duffy, Sorcha McArney, Aoife Staunton, Leila O’Malley, Maggie Chambers, Laura Moran, Cliodhna Casey, Abi Conway, Maya O’Toole, Emily Chambers, Milly Allen, Eimear Geraghty, Laura Masterson

TEACHERS | Fiona Casey, Annemarie O’Malley ASSISANTS | Declan Moran, Megan Nugent, Jennifer Coughlan

2019 | CARNDONAGH COMMUNITY SCHOOL | Samantha McLaughlin, Suzie Lafferty, Ellie Long, Ailish Doherty, Imogen Diver, Seaneen Crumlish, Cora McCaul, Alanah Brennan, Aisling Doherty, Fiona Dohery. Clara Gill, Aoife McCarron, Erin Grant, Niamh Devlin, Jenna Gallagher, Julia Grant, Rachel McLaughlin, Courtney Gallagher

TEACHERS | Conor Doherty, Kevin McCarron, Danielle Doherty

2022 | PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Soirise Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon, Mollie Noone, Sophie Hogan, Katyln Walshe, Aimria McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Taylor Keane, Abbie Donoughue, Jessica McGlynn, Aoibhe Corcoran

TEACHERS | Joe Finnerty, James McDonnell, Emer Kilgannon, Dom Coll

2023 | PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Jane Brennan, Cadhla Fox, Aoibhín Hannon, Ailbhe Mannion (JC), Brooke Corcoran, Anna Jordan, Kacie Lally Duffy, Abbie Duffy (JC), Tegan Kilkenny, Lily May Feeney, Sinéad Feeney, Elsa Heaney, Aisling Higgins, Sophie Murray, Angel Gbadamosi, Áine Duffy

TEACHERS | Patrick Conroy, Lucy Smith, Dom Coll

2023 | LORETO SECONDARY SCHOOL, KILKENNY | Sofia Blackmore, Eilish Keating, Stella Butler, Holly Drennan, Cadhla Boylan, Eva Tynan, Anna Keogh, Muireann Kenny, Emily Farrell, Ailbhe Ni Chasaide, Emma Hogan ©, Sophie O’Riordan, Isabel Walsh, Lily Ryan Murray, Aoife Brennan, Evie O’Brien

TEACHERS | Paul McGinley, Barry O’Neill, Karen Costigan, Padraig Fitzpatrick