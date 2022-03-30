Salerno Finish Second In Kate Russell School Girls Hockey All Ireland Competition

The Kate Russell, All Ireland Girls Schools Hockey competition was held at Dangan Hockey Pitch on the 24th and 25th of March 2022. There was some fantastic skill on display and Salerno, the home team, were unlucky to have lost out on the trophy despite being unbeaten in the competition.

The home team missed out on goal difference to Methodist College Belfast after the final game on Friday which finished 2-2.

Salerno’s Grace Walsh had taken them ahead by a goal however Methodist were soon to be level from an Own Goal. Anna Costello brought the Salerno girls back in front before the equaliser came from Jiwon Hong Methodist College.

Salerno can be very proud as they took silver for the competition. Gerry Heaney Head Coach of Salerno “It was a fantastic two days of hockey and while we were gutted to come up short in the end we are so proud of the Salerno squad for their performances over the two days. They are a wonderful bunch of playersd and were a credit to themselves, their family, friends and to the school.”

Ann Rosa President of Irish Hockey “Congratulations to all who were part of the great organisation and running of the 2022 Kate Russell tournament, played last week in Galway. It was super that this prestigious tournament was staged this year after a two year absence with close hockey matches, great sportsmanship, glorious weather and wonderful hospitality evident. It is unusual in a round robin tournament that the overall winners are not decided until the very last match, as was the case here, with the host school, Salerno Secondary and Methodist College Belfast playing for the gold and silver medals. My congratulations to all five schools that took part. These girls are the future of hockey, not only in their province but also in Ireland and I am confident that many of them will reach higher levels. Thank you to all from Connacht Hockey who made this a tournament to remember.”

The Mayor of Galway attended the event with Cllr Clodagh Higgins and Cllr Owen Hanley as did representative’s from Connacht Hockey and Irish Hockey.

Discussions were held around the lack of facilities in the region (with only one pitch available to 7 established clubs and with 4 new clubs Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Athenry, being set up in recent months) for use in Galway City. The community and it’s young members consisting of young girls and boys are already struggling to get playing time for training and games. The most disappointing part is that there is a perfectly good pitch sitting in Taylors Hill school however due to planning and most recently a small number of local resident’s objections, the clubs cannot gain access to use this state of the art facility. We are affectively locked out looking in at a perfect facility running into disrepair from lack of use. While our young players have to queue and compete for one hour’s pitch access in Dangan. If this pitch was to become available it would solve an immediate need and allow clubs to give the opportunity to play sport to those on their waiting lists.

The recent announcement of a Sports Capital Grant for the development of a hockey pitch at Millers Lane has given a tremendous boost to the hockey community however that is a year or so down the line. Kevin Keane, Aisling Keogh and Donal Dempsey have been lobbying hard to gain access to facilities for the sport at various junctures. The Galway City Councillors, the CEO Brendan McGrath, Galway City Partnership, Jason Craughwell, Carmel Kilcoyne, Galway City Council, Hildegarde Naughten, Senator Michael Carrigy, Anne Rabbitte, Joe Byrne, John Mulligan and Galway Bay FM, Teresa Mannion RTE, and so many others have to be thanked for their support with our campaign. Jack Chambers and Catherine Martin took time out to listen to our community.

“We are over joyed to receive the Sports Capital grant towards the development of our regional hockey facility in Galway City. The delight, relief and tears this news brought to our community was just amazing! We have had so much support throughout our campaign but I do have to mention Cllr Clodagh Higgins who has been by our side since we reignited our campaign 2 years ago and we sincerely thank her for this. We hope that the support from Galway City Council and it’s members continues to get this exciting new project over the line. It is such an exciting time for Connacht Hockey and it’s clubs. Hockey has personally given me so much, locally, nationally and internationally as an umpire and it’s just wonderful to be able to say I played a role in getting a facility for kids to play sport. The support of the Mayor here at the schools competition despite her busy schedule and that of Owen Hanley is most welcome.” Aisling Keogh, Connacht Hockey.

“It’s been a long time coming and I hope to see this project happening within the next two years. I worked for almost a decade with many City Councillors who were always supportive in trying to gain access to a second pitch in Galway City. Our sport can be played from the cradle to the grave and is an inclusive sport of which I am very involved as was my father before me and now my own children, three generations in fact and I am very proud of that. It would be wonderful to see more facilities developed in the Region” Donal Dempsey

“The support we have received throughout our campaign is just amazing. The City Councillors have listened and supported us anytime we have approached them in respect of facilities. We hope they will continue to support us. Frank Fahy, Donal Lyons, Niall McNelis, Martina O’Connor, Peter Keane, Mike Cubbard, Eddie Hoare, Mairead Farrell, Ollie Crowe, Noel Grealish, Niall Murphy, Terry O’Flaherty, Alan Cheevers in Doughiska and John Connolly who brought it to the school in Athenry, all supporting Hockey, it’s just fantastic to see. We are growing and without facilities it’s not possible to play our sport. We need more 2g pitches to allow for not only Hockey but for Tennis to thrive in Connacht. Kevin Keane Chair of Connacht Hockey