Sailing’s LAMBS Week begins today on the West Coast

Today sees the opening day of Lambs Week off the west coast. Four days of top class racing beginning today with the gathering of the boats called An Tionol when the boats come from their home ports in Galway, Kinvara and Renville to join the fleet in Ros a Mhil.

Tomorrow, the boats will sail to Inis Mór talking a circuitous route via Inis Meain. Boats will pass through the Islands getting a taste of the open Atlantic.

Boats will start in 4 classes. Class splits based on NHC Handicap 15 minutes between starts. First start is 10:30

Lambs week is not a structured race event, boats are invited to submit their start and finish times and the race committee will apply a standard NHC handicap based on their boat.

Prizes will be awarded each day across multiple classes