SAILING: WIORA 2023 To Be Hosted By Galway Bay Sailing Club & Cuman Seoltoireacht Kilronan

At the WIORA AGM on Thursday night (11th March) The Galway Bay Sailing Club and Cuman Seoltoireacht Kilronan as well as Foynes made excellent presentations to host WIORA in 2023.

It came down to a narrow vote at WIORA’s AGM .and The Galway Bay Sailing Club and Cuman Seoltoireacht Kilronan were successful in their bid to host the event in 2023.

A comment from Mike Guilfoy: “There are no winners or losers. All sailors on the West coast benefit from enhanced facilities on the Aran Islands.

“Congrats to all involved in organising last night’s meeting.”

This is a significant benefit to sailing in the West of Ireland and the people of Aran.

“They are still talking about WIORA 2017. Aran is a neutral and convenient venue on the West Coast of Ireland. Building on the experience of 2017 this will be a great social event.

“It will give a much-needed boost to a community hard hit by Covid.”

In addition to promising another top-class sailing event in 2023, it will also be instrumental in supporting Kilronan in its bid to get permanent Pontoons in place, this process has already started.

There are excellent accommodation and facilities on the island, as well as flights, ferries, pubs and restaurants. This will be a great boost to the Aran Economy.

Include WIORA Kilronan 2023 in your diary ‘Great Sailing Guaranteed.