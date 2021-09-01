Sport Sailing round up 1 September 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email print King of Lambs Week Mark Wilson’won on his Sigma 33 Scorpio which was crewed by Cian Conroy, Cronan Quirke, Damian Burke, Aoife Macken and ISO.He is being presented with the Galway Maritime King of the Bay prize after winning Lambs Week 2021 by Pierse Purcell Junior The Bon Secours WIORA West Coast Championship was held in Tralee Bay Sailing Club from Aug 25-28 excellent sailing over the four days.Liam Burke sailing the Farr 31 “TRIBAL” and his young crew from Galway Sailing Club won 7 races out of 9 races to win his class. Tribal also won under ECHO 1 Ibarakei (Mike Guilfoyle from Galway Bay Sailing Club in second. Great results for Galway Bay Sailing ClubPhoto from left to right -David Carbery, Cormac Conneely, Justin Mitchel Ward, Jack Nolan, Liam Burke (Skipper) Ronan Shepard and Olivia Cure.