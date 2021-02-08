SAILING: Galway Port Announced As Stopover For Round Britain and Ireland Race

print

Galway Bay Sailing Club in conjunction with The Royal Western Yacht Club (Plymouth) are delighted that Galway Port has been selected as a stopover port for The Round Britain and Ireland Race in 2022.

This classic Round Britain and Ireland race which will be entering its 56th year will see over 40 boats competing in various classes over a three week period in May 2022.

Starting in Plymouth, The Round Britain and Ireland Race has compulsory stopovers in Galway, Lerwick, and Blyth before finishing back in Plymouth.

Acting Rear Commodore Oceanic and Race Director, Adrian Gray said, “We are excited to announce the new format for this classic, well known race.

“We are also delighted to announce our new stop over host, the Galway Bay Sailing Club, where we are assured to receive a very traditional Galway Céad Míle Fáilte”

Galway and the Galway Bay Sailing Club are no strangers to hosting International Sailing events, having previously hosted the 2005 and 2009 Volvo Ocean Race stopovers.

Galway is also the spiritual home of the Green Dragon Irish Entry in the race is perfectly placed on The West coast of Ireland to provide a welcome respite before taking on the leg to the Shetland Isles.

Johnny Shorten, Commodore of Galway Bay Sailing Club commented, “We are proud and excited to be hosting the Round Britain and Ireland’s race’s stop over for the first time.

“A warm welcome and great Craic is awaiting all involved during the first stop over of the event. We hope it will be the first of many.”

Galway Harbour Master, Captain Brian Sheridan said he was delighted that the Port of Galway had been successfully selected as a stopover in the RB&I Race in 2022. “We are no strangers is hosting major maritime events and we look forward to rolling out the ‘blue’ carpet when competing yachts arrive in Galway bay for what I am sure will be a very successful race.”

The Galway Bay Sailing Club is committed to continued development and promoting of sailing for all.

If you would like to support the GBSC in their efforts, you are welcome to contribute to our GoFundGBSC campaign, please visit www.gbsc.ie for more information.