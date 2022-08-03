SAILING: Galway Boys win Gold Fleet and bring the Sheaffer Cup back to Galway

Irish 420 Association Leinster Regionals, Howth Yacht Club, 30-31 July 2022

The young sailors in the Irish 420 fleet continued their Summer itinerary last weekend with a visit to Howth Yacht Club, where the Leinster Regionals were hosted in warm sunshine. Galway Bay Sailing Club was represented by Adam McGrady (helm) and Aly O’Sullivan (crew). Four races were run off in good order on Saturday in light to moderate winds.

The Galway boys had to scramble for third place in the first race after snapping a trapeze wire but made hasty repairs on the water and recovered to win the remaining three races of the day: 3-1-1-1. On Sunday the wind died completely and after two hours on the water the Race Officers declared a series and towed all the boats home.

Happily, Aly and Adam had done enough on Saturday to win Gold Fleet and bring the Sheaffer Cup back to Galway. Jack McNaughton and Keelan Darby (Blessington and Howth) were first in Silver.