SAILING: Cong Galway Race (Saturday, 25th June 2022)

The popular annual Cong to Galway Sailing race will take place this Saturday 25th June Europe’s oldest and longest inland water sailing race.

There are five local sailing clubs involved Galway Hooker Sailing Club, Corrib Rowing & Yachting Club, Galway City Sailing Club, and Galway Bay Sailing Club. Spiddal Sailing Club. Over 40 boats will be taking part in this year’s race.

The course follows the old steamer route from Lisloughrey pier near Cong to the city of Galway, which is about 30 nautical miles in total. The race starts in the picturesque shadow of Ashford Castle at the northern end of the lake. The races is two legs

The first leg finishes at Kilbeg, where competitors can pause for lunch and refreshments. The second leg is via a narrower channel in the lower lake and onto the river with the finish line at Corrib Village. The first prize for the winners of the race is An overnight voucher for the winning team for a stay in the Lodge at Ashford on a dinner/bed/breakfast basis for 2 persons.

You can watch and spectate the race along the shores of the Corrib, where there are many viewing points, along the river by Dangan and the Quincentennial Bridge where the sailing dinghies have to capsize to fit under the bridge and the hookers have to drop their masts ad hoist them again once they are the other side of the bridge. It’s a unique sailing event.

www.facebook.com/conggalwayrace