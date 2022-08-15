SAILING: Cong/Galway Race rescheduled to Saturday, 27th August

Some spaces still remain…

The annual Cong – Galway Sailing Race, Europe’s oldest and longest inland water sailing race, will take place this year on Saturday, 27 August 2022, having been postponed from June due to adverse weather.

The race starts at Lisloughrey Pier, Cong, Co. Mayo in the shadow of the picturesque Ashford Castle, and follows the old steamer route from Lisloughrey for about 30 nautical miles, through Upper and Lower Lough Corrib, to the finish line on the River Corrib. The race is split into two legs; the first leg finishes at Kilbeg, where competitors pause for lunch and refreshments. The second leg is via a narrower channel in the lower lake and then on to the river with the finish line at Corrib Village. To finish up, there is the crowd-pleasing sight of the boats capsizing to get under the Quincentennial Bridge before arriving at the Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club.

A bus is available to bring participants from Galway to Cong on the morning of the event to enable sailors to leave trailers and cars in Galway for recovery & transport after the event. A prize-giving ceremony and reception will be held shortly after in CRYC. Lunch, bus transfers and a post-race meal at CRYC are all included in the entry fee.

Entries must be registered before midday on Wednesday, 24 August 2022. Online registration can be found at https://bookwhen.com/gbsc-training/e/ev-sas0-20220827000000

Entries are strictly limited to 40 boats on a first-come, first-served basis. If the limit on participants is reached, a waiting list will be maintained. Please contact [email protected] if you wish to be added to the waiting list.