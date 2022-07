The Atlantic Life Boat Swim, for Galway Life Boat (RNLI) and the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit, was held last Saturday (23rd July) in Renville, Oranmore.

Despite the bad weather over 150 swimmers participated and over €5000 was raised.

We would like to thank everyone involved in the organisers the event volunteers, swimmers and supporters.

Thank you to Galway Bay Sailing Club for supporting such a great community event.