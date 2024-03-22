Ryan Manning called up to Republic of Ireland squad

Share story:

Republic of Ireland Interim Head Coach John O’Shea has called Southampton defender Ryan Manning into the squad for the Belgium and Switzerland international friendlies.

The 27-year-old Galway native has recovered from injury in time to join up with the squad ahead of the friendly double-header at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 23rd and Tuesday, March 26th against Belgium and Switzerland respectively. Manning is set to train with the squad on Friday at the FAI National Training Centre ahead of the Belgium match tomorrow at 5 pm.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

Fixtures – International Friendlies

23/03 – Ireland v Belgium, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

26/03 – Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm