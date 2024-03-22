Galway Bay FM

22 March 2024

~2 minutes read

Ryan Manning called up to Republic of Ireland squad

Share story:
Ryan Manning called up to Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland Interim Head Coach John O’Shea has called Southampton defender Ryan Manning into the squad for the Belgium and Switzerland international friendlies. 

The 27-year-old Galway native has recovered from injury in time to join up with the squad ahead of the friendly double-header at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 23rd and Tuesday, March 26th against Belgium and Switzerland respectively. Manning is set to train with the squad on Friday at the FAI National Training Centre ahead of the Belgium match tomorrow at 5 pm.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Ryan Manning (Southampton).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).
Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

Fixtures – International Friendlies

23/03 – Ireland v Belgium, Aviva Stadium, 5pm
26/03 – Ireland v Switzerland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Share story:

Connacht team named for URC game at home to Lions

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has named his side for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Emirates Lions at Dexcom Stadium (5.15pm)....

Three Galway girls named in Irish U19 squad for Euro Qualifiers

  The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s have selected a 20-player squad for their three UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship Q...

Dunmore and Connemara set for Connacht Junior Cup Final showdown

A novel pairing will context this Sunday’s Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Final at Dexcom Stadium when Connemara and Dunmore Rugby clubs clash ...

Four Connacht players on Irish squad to play France

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, for Saturday’s opening Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against France, in Le Mans (K...