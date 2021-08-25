Ruth Fahy appointed CEO of Galway WFC

print

Galway WFC have confirmed the appointment of Ruth Fahy as Chief Executive Officer.

Passionate about the WNL, Fahy, 33, returned to play again for her native Galway earlier this year.

The former Salthill Devon, UL, Castlebar Celtic and Wexford Youths footballer, will take up the role on September 1.

Fahy, a qualified solicitor, will be tasked with designing and implementing a strategic vision for the club.

Stephen Moran, Galway Women’s FC Chairman, said: “This is a very exciting development for Galway Women’s FC. We want to get to the next level and we believe that Ruth can make a massive contribution. We will be the first WNL Club to appoint a full time CEO.

“We currently have teams in national competition at U17, U19 and senior level so this is a really interesting time. It is important that we continue to bring through players to a senior side that can compete seriously at national level.”

Ruth spoke to John Mulligan on FYI Galway on Wednesday evening and started by explaining that they had been talking about the position for the past six weeks.