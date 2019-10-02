With all eyes on the brewing trouble that hurricane Lorenzo may cause in the coming hours and days, plans are well afoot for Run Galway Bay to storm ahead this Saturday 5th October. With the predicted weather over the next 48 hours not making things easy for organisers of Run Galway Bay and their key partners Tesco, they are continuing to prepare and take precautions to plan and deliver another fantastic running event on the edge of the city and shores of Galway Bay.

It is expected that almost 5,000 runners, joggers, walkers and spectators will descend on Galway City for the annual Run Galway Bay 10k, Half Marathon and Marathon which starts and finishes at Nimmo’s Pier, The Claddagh this Saturday. Once again the race for entries this year was as ferocious as the race to the finish line with all events selling out well ahead of expectations quite a few weeks ago.

Fast and Furious Racing in the Elite Ranks

Galway has drawn some of Ireland’s most notable runners to the start line hoping to break the tape as the fastest athletes in their category. Grace Lynch from Kerry is an athlete with great form and results in 2019 to date, she is chasing a win in Galway after successfully winning the Great Limerick Run this year. She lines out against some of Galway’s finest females in the 10k, her 35:01 finish in a previous event will surely see her as a top contender to break the tape on Saturday. Eoin Everard, is no stranger to a fast-paced run, he is Kilkenny’s first and only sub 4 minute miler and a five-time national champion, this summer he ran 14.00.12 for 5k and will race for glory on Saturday.

In the Half Marathon, the battle between multiple former Run Galway Bay Champion Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers up against Raheny Shamrocks Freddy Keron Stuck is sure to set the course alight on Saturday. The battle of these two incredibly talented long-distance runners will be a sight to behold as they tear up the 13.1 miles of the Run Galway Bay Half Marathon from 12:15pm

Snow Skiers

The event has again attracted the interest of the Irish Cross Country Skiing Team who will, for the third year, race the marathon route on their roller skis. Included in the lineup is Irish Winter Olympian Thomas Maloney-Westgaard. The Norwegian native with Galway roots will aim to defend his title as fastest roller skier on the day for the second time. He will be joined by fellow Irish Snow Skiers; Brian Kennedy & Dominic Mcaleenan who will be in hot pursuit of the Winter Olympian to the finish line.

International Appeal

Participants travel from all over the world to enjoy the fast, flat and fun route along the stunning shores of Galway Bay. Many are making the trip to Galway especially for the event, including participants from the UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Norway, Germany, the US and Australia to name but a few. Closer to home, hundreds of athletes from across Ireland will travel to Galway to enjoy the race day experience of this iconic sporting event on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Running for a Good Cause

Over 500 participants will take on the distances to support causes close to their heart and to support others in need. Two such causes being supported are Cancer Care West and Rosabel’s Rooms with over 250 people togging out in support of these specific charities and many others running for their own reasons and in support of others.

Local and Friendly on the International Stage

Race Director Ray O’Connor speaking about the event said, “Whilst we are keeping a close eye on Storm Lorenzo and its potential impact to the preparation for Run Galway Bay, we are full steam ahead for a great day on Saturday and we are delighted to have Tesco on board as our title sponsor. This event is a special one, from the spectacular route to the wonderful participants, the rising numbers of spectators and of course the finish line experience we are excited to deliver another great race in Galway for the numerous people who race with us every year and of course to create some memories of a lifetime for those who join us for the first time in 2019. With a very friendly, local vibe and a truly international field of participants we are looking forward to another great day of racing on the shores of Galway Bay. “

Event Details

Run Galway Bay gets underway at 8:30am with the Full Marathon, the 10k will start at 10:30am and the Half Marathon will start at 12:15pm. Roads will be closed Westbound only from 8am -2:30pm along the race route of Grattan Rd and Salthill Promenade for the duration of the event.

With such a large entry into this year’s event, participants and spectators are advised to arrive early to the race start line at Nimmos Pier. The winner of the Marathon and 10K are expected by 11:00 am with the winner of the Half Marathon expected by 1:20pm. For more information on the event go to www.rungalwaybay.com