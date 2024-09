Seven Connacht Players Named On Emerging Ireland Squad For South African Tour

Head Coach Simon Easterby has named a 33-player Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming three-match Tour to South Africa.

Seven Connacht players have been named in the squad who will play three matches against The Pumas, Western Force and the Cheetahs.

They are in the forwards, Jack Aungier, Jordan Duggan, Sean Jansen and Darragh Murray and in the backs, Shayne Bolton, Matthew Devine and Hugh Gavin.

They join a long list of Irish Rugby Internationals from the province

They are…

