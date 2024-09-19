Munster V Connacht Preview

Share story:

In a fixture where the home side won the last six matches, this Saturday sees Connacht face the daunting task of opening their 2024/25 BKT URC season away to Munster in Thomond Park, a venue where the province have won two matches since 1986. Connacht were the last team to come out on top as the visitors, however there will be little confidence to take from that given it was in May 2021 in the once-off Rainbow Cup competition, which means very little to anyone outside cup holders Benneton. For the context of how long ago that match was, Ultane Dillane had yet to leave Connacht, Damian De Allende was starting for Munster and Mack Hansen hadn’t moved to Ireland.

The most recent fixture came in May this year when Munster routed Connacht on all fronts – the highlight for Munster fans being a rare home appearance from RG Snyman where the now-Leinster and Springbok lock showed his class. He was one of the six different try scorers for Munster leading to 47-12 win at the final whistle. In the Sportsground last season, a New Year’s Day special saw a weakened Munster side visit a full-strength Connacht side in Galway, where despite losing their young star Cathal Forde to concussion in the early stages and losing Byron Ralston to a yellow at the end of the first half, Connacht prevailed in a sloppy game through the steady kicking of JJ Hanrahan, something Connacht had lacked in prior seasons.

For Connacht fans, all eyes will be on potential competitive debutants Josh Ioane, Piers O’Connor and Galway native Hugh Gavin. There’s expected to be a return to action for Mack Hansen and Cian Prendergast will play his first match as captain of the province. Official squad news will come tomorrow.

5 of the last 8 matches in the URC between the provinces have been one score affairs, fans will be hoping for a similar spectacle this Saturday, 21st September, at 5pm.