3 March 2024

LIVE STREAM: Connacht Rugby Junior 1A League Final, Connemara v Creggs

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht Rugby Junior 1A League Final, Connemara v Creggs, Sunday 3rd. Kick off is at 3.30 pm in Dexcom Stadium. Live commentary with William Davies and Niall Shiel.

 

 

 

