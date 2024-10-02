Energia announced as Official Energy Partner of Connacht Rugby

Energia have been long-standing proud supporters of Connacht Rugby as members of the Connacht Rugby Business Club and have now extended this relationship to becoming the Official Energy Partner to both the men’s and women’s teams.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wales to face Scarlets in the BKT URC, Connacht men’s captain Cian Prendergast was at the announcement, alongside senior players Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Grace Browne Moran and Hannah Clarke.

Speaking at the launch, Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager Lorna Danaher said; “We are delighted to be named Official Energy Partner of Connacht Rugby at such an exciting time in the club’s history. With the stadium development continuing at a rapid pace, and growth of the game in Connacht, we’re delighted to join them on their journey.”

“As sponsors of the Energia AIL, and partners of the IRFU and Leinster Rugby, Energia are proud to support rugby across Ireland. Today’s announcement strengthens our existing relationship with Connacht Rugby, and we look forward to supporting the club into the future.”

Connacht Rugby’s Head of Commercial and Marketing Philip Patterson added; “We are delighted to partner with Energia, who have long supported us through our Business Club, and we look forward to continuing this partnership, which we hope will benefit the club both on and off the pitch.”